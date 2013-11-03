Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 3
Cardiff City 1 Steven Caulker 62
Swansea City 0
Red Card: Michel Vorm 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,463
- - -
Everton 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,378
- - -
Saturday, November 2
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 19, Aaron Ramsey 59
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,042
- - -
West Ham United 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Stoke City 1 Asmir Begovic 1
Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 42
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,053
- - -
Manchester City 7 Bradley Johnson 16og, David Silva 20, Matija Nastasic 25, Alvaro Negredo 36, Yaya Toure 60, Sergio Aguero 71, Edin Dzeko 86
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 47,066
- - -
Hull City 1 Carlos Cuellar 25og
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Lee Cattermole 45+2, Andrea Dossena 45+7
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,677
- - -
Fulham 1 Alexander Kacaniklic 65
Manchester United 3 Antonio Valencia 9, Robin van Persie 20, Wayne Rooney 22
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,700
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Saido Berahino 44, Gareth McAuley 83
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,397
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Yoan Gouffran 68, Loic Remy 89
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,674
- - -