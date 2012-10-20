Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 20 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,825 - - - Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 27,65, Robin van Persie 44, Danny Welbeck 46 Stoke City 2 Wayne Rooney 11og, Michael Kightly 58 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,585 - - - Swansea City 2 Pablo 65, Michu 67 Wigan Athletic 1 Emmerson Boyce 69 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,696 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 67 Manchester City 2 Edin Dzeko 80,90+2 Red Card: James Milner 23 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,891 - - - West Ham United 4 Mark Noble 47,72pen, Kevin Nolan 48, Modibo Maiga 87 Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 64 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,925 - - - Liverpool 1 Raheem Sterling 29 Reading 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,874 - - - Fulham 1 Chris Baird 84 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,693 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 William Gallas 47, Jermain Defoe 54 Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 17, Juan Mata 66,69, Daniel Sturridge 90+1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,060 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 21 Sunderland v Newcastle United (1230) Queens Park Rangers v Everton (1500)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur