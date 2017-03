Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, March 14

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Russia said on Monday it hoped its anti-doping body RUSADA would have its suspension lifted in November, but the World Anti-Doping Agency said it still had "significant work" to do and that the road map was slipping at times. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann and Brian Homewood, 500 words)