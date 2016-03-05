March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Watford 0
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 56
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,884
- - -
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 61
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,929
- - -
Southampton 1 Virgil van Dijk 90+3
Red Card: Jose Fonte 80
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,458
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez 80
AFC Bournemouth 3 Steven Taylor 28og, Joshua King 70, Charlie Daniels 90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 52,107
- - -
Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 48, Sergio Aguero 50,60, Raheem Sterling 66
Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 73
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,892
- - -
Chelsea 1 Bertrand Traore 39
Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,381
- - -
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 13, Aaron Lennon 56
Red Card: Kevin Mirallas 34
Missed penalty: Romelu Lukaku 69
West Ham United 3 Michail Antonio 78, Diafra Sakho 81, Dimitri Payet 90
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Toby Alderweireld 60, Harry Kane 62
Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 39, Alexis Sanchez 76
Red Card: Francis Coquelin 55
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 35,762
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 6
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)