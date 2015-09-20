Soccer-Cresswell backs Bilic to revive West Ham's fortunes
March 28 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic retains the full support of his players despite their worrying dip in form in recent weeks, defender Aaron Cresswell has said.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 20 Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 13,86 Manchester United 3 Anthony Martial 34,50, Juan Mata 68 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,588 - - - Liverpool 1 Danny Ings 48 Norwich City 1 Russell Martin 61 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,072 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Son Heung-Min 68 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,723 - - - Saturday, September 19 Manchester City 1 Kevin De Bruyne 45+2 West Ham United 2 Victor Moses 6, Diafra Sakho 31 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,545 - - - Swansea City 0 Everton 0 Red Card: Kevin Mirallas 90+4 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,805 - - - Stoke City 2 Bojan 13, Jonathan Walters 20 Leicester City 2 Riyad Mahrez 51pen, Jamie Vardy 69 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,642 - - - AFC Bournemouth 2 Callum Wilson 4, Matt Ritchie 9 Sunderland 0 Red Card: Younes Kaboul 75 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,271 - - - Newcastle United 1 Daryl Janmaat 62 Watford 2 Odion Ighalo 10,28 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 47,806 - - - Aston Villa 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 40 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 36,321 - - - Chelsea 2 Kurt Zouma 53, Eden Hazard 90+1 Arsenal 0 Red Card: Gabriel Paulista 45+1, Santi Cazorla 79 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,584 - - -
March 28 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic retains the full support of his players despite their worrying dip in form in recent weeks, defender Aaron Cresswell has said.
March 28 Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson does not get the credit he deserves and would be recognised as one of the Premier League's best players if the club were higher up the table, manager Paul Clement has said.