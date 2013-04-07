Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 7 Queens Park Rangers 1 Loic Remy 85 Red Card: Bobby Zamora 21 Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,658 - - - Chelsea 2 Matthew Kilgallon 47og, Branislav Ivanovic 55 Sunderland 1 Cesar Azpilicueta 45og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,500 - - - Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 90+3 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,847 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 1, Gylfi Sigurdsson 87 Everton 2 Phil Jagielka 15, Kevin Mirallas 53 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,192 - - - Liverpool 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,007 - - - Saturday, April 6 Norwich City 2 Robert Snodgrass 40, Michael Turner 60 Swansea City 2 Michu 35, Luke Moore 75 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,372 - - - Stoke City 1 Michael Kightly 80 Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 9, Matthew Lowton 87, Christian Benteke 90+1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,544 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 71pen Arsenal 2 Tomas Rosicky 20,50 Red Card: Per Mertesacker 70 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,144 - - - Reading 0 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 34, Adam Lallana 72 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,108 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 8 Manchester United v Manchester City (1900)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.