Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Leicester City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Esteban Cambiasso 47og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,819
- - -
Stoke City 2 Victor Moses 33, Mame Biram Diouf 56
West Ham United 2 Enner Valencia 60, Stewart Downing 73
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,174
- - -
Hull City 0
Southampton 1 Victor Wanyama 2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,828
- - -
Everton 0
Swansea City 0
Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,149
- - -
Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70,90+1, Calum Chambers 72
Burnley 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,012
- - -
Chelsea 2 Oscar 32, Eden Hazard 75pen
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 73
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,166
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 2
Manchester City v Manchester United (1330)
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Monday, November 3
Crystal Palace v Sunderland (2000)