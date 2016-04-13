April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Crystal Palace 0
Everton 0
Red Card: James McCarthy 52
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,528
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Norwich City v Sunderland (1145)
Everton v Southampton (1400)
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1400)
Newcastle United v Swansea City (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Watford (1400)
Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)
Sunday, April 17
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool (1230)
Leicester City v West Ham United (1230)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1500)
Monday, April 18
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)