April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Monday
Manchester City 1 Vincent Kompany 45+1
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,259
- - -
Sunday, April 29
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Rafael van der Vaart 22, Kyle Walker
75
Blackburn Rovers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,798
- - -
Chelsea 6 Daniel Sturridge 1, John Terry 13,
Fernando Torres 19,25,64, Florent Malouda 80
Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 84
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 41,675
- - -
Saturday, April 28
Norwich City 0
Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 24,28,82
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,819
- - -
Everton 4 Nikica Jelavic 7pen,40, Marouane
Fellaini 16, Tim Cahill 60
Fulham 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 31,885
- - -
Wigan Athletic 4 Victor Moses 13,15, Shaun Maloney 36,
Franco Di Santo 45+2
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 22,187
- - -
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 9
Arsenal 1 Robin van Persie 15
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,502
- - -
Sunderland 2 Nicklas Bendtner 36, James McClean 55
Bolton Wanderers 2 Kevin Davies 26,71
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 40,768
- - -
Swansea City 4 Andrea Orlandi 1, Joe Allen 4, Nathan
Dyer 15, Danny Graham 31
Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 Steven Fletcher 29, Matt Jarvis
33,69, David Edwards 54
Halftime: 4-2; Attendance: 19,408
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,984
- - -