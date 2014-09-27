Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Arsenal 1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 74
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Nacer Chadli 56
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,900
- - -
Chelsea 3 Oscar 7, Diego Costa 59, Willian 79
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,616
- - -
Crystal Palace 2 Fraizer Campbell 51, Mile Jedinak 54
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,311
- - -
Hull City 2 Eliaquim Mangala 21og, Abel Hernandez 32pen
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 7, Edin Dzeko 11,68, Frank Lampard 87
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 22,859
- - -
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 5, Robin van Persie 22
Red Card: Wayne Rooney 59
West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 37
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,317
- - -
Southampton 2 Ryan Bertrand 54, Graziano Pelle 68
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 66
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,504
- - -
Sunderland 0
Swansea City 0
Red Card: Angel Rangel 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,325
- - -
Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 65
Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,511
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1500)
Monday, September 29
Stoke City v Newcastle United (1900)