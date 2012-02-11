Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 11 English Premier League summaries on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur 5 Benoit Assou-Ekotto 4, Louis Saha 6,20, Niko Kranjcar 34, Emmanuel Adebayor 65 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 36,176 - - - Blackburn Rovers 3 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 15, Steven N'Zonzi 23, Nedum Onuoha 45+5og Queens Park Rangers 2 Jamie Mackie 71,90+2 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 20,252 - - - Bolton Wanderers 1 Mark Davies 67 Wigan Athletic 2 Gary Caldwell 43, James McArthur 76 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,000 - - - Everton 2 Steven Pienaar 5, Denis Stracqualursi 71 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,924 - - - Fulham 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 16, Thomas Sorensen 28og Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 78 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 23,555 - - - Sunderland 1 James McClean 70 Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 75, Thierry Henry 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,312 - - - Swansea City 2 Danny Graham 23,87pen Norwich City 3 Grant Holt 48,63, Anthony Pilkington 51 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,927 - - - Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 47,50 Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 74,844 - - -
Playing on Sunday Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (1330) Aston Villa v Manchester City (1600)
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.