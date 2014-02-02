Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 2
Arsenal 2 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 47,73
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,005
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 67
Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 24
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,132
- - -
Saturday, February 1
Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 38,52
Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 47
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,547
- - -
Hull City 1 Shane Long 12
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Paulinho 61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,932
- - -
Cardiff City 2 Craig Bellamy 49, Kenwyne Jones 51
Norwich City 1 Robert Snodgrass 5
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,748
- - -
Fulham 0
Southampton 3 Adam Lallana 64, Rickie Lambert 70, Jay Rodriguez 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,700
- - -
Everton 2 Steven Naismith 74, Kevin Mirallas 85
Aston Villa 1 Leandro Bacuna 34
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,469
- - -
West Ham United 2 Kevin Nolan 26,45+1
Red Card: Andy Carroll 59
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,848
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Sunderland 3 Fabio Borini 19pen, Adam Johnson 23, Jack Colback 80
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,280
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 3
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)