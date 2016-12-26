Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Hull City 0 Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 72pen, Kelechi Iheanacho 78, Curtis Davies 90+4og Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,134 - - - Manchester United 3 Daley Blind 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 82, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 86 Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,325 - - - Leicester City 0 Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 51, Romelu Lukaku 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,985 - - - Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 86 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,925 - - - Chelsea 3 Pedro 24,90+3, Eden Hazard 49pen Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,384 - - - Burnley 1 Andre Gray 80 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,562 - - - Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 89 West Ham United 4 Andre Ayew 13, Winston Reid 50, Michail Antonio 78, Andy Carroll 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,757 - - - Watford 1 Troy Deeney 71pen Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 26 Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 37 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,304 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, December 27 Liverpool v Stoke City (1715) Wednesday, December 28 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)