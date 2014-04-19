April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 1 Samuel Eto'o 12
Sunderland 2 Connor Wickham 18, Fabio Borini 82pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,210
- - -
Cardiff City 1 Peter Whittingham 51pen
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 45+3pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,686
- - -
West Ham United 0
Crystal Palace 1 Mile Jedinak 59pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Shola Ameobi 23
Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 45+2,90+2pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 51,057
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,134
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Paulinho 35, Harry Kane 48, Younes Kaboul 62
Fulham 1 Steve Sidwell 37
Missed penalty: Steve Sidwell 77
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,841
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 20
Norwich City v Liverpool (1100)
Hull City v Arsenal (1305)
Everton v Manchester United (1510)
Monday, April 21
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1900)