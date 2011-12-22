Dec 22 English Premier League summaries on
Thursday.
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 8
Chelsea 1 Daniel Sturridge 23
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Played on Wednesday
Fulham 0
Manchester United 5 Danny Welbeck 5, Nani 28, Ryan Giggs
43, Wayne Rooney 88, Dimitar Berbatov 90
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,700
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 2 Heidar Helguson 63, Jamie Mackie 67
Sunderland 3 Nicklas Bendtner 19, Stephane
Sessegnon 53, Wes Brown 89
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,167
- - -
Everton 1 Leon Osman 60
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,004
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Liverpool 0
Missed penalty: Charlie Adam 51
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,230
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Marc Albrighton 54
Red card: Alan Hutton 90+4
Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 17pen, Yossi
Benayoun 87
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,818
- - -
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 29,54, Adam Johnson 36
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 46,321
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 34,81
West Bromwich Albion 3 Peter Odemwingie 20, Gareth McAuley
44, Paul Scharner 85
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 51,060
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Blackburn Rovers 1 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 67
Bolton Wanderers 2 Mark Davies 5, Nigel Reo-Coker 30
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,570
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Sylvan Ebanks-Blake 37, Ronald Zubar
82
Norwich City 2 Andrew Surman 12, Simeon Jackson 76
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,067
- - -
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Chelsea v Fulham (1300)
Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500)
Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Sunderland v Everton (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500)
Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945)
