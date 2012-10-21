Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 21
Queens Park Rangers 1 Junior Hoilett 2
Everton 1 Julio Cesar 33og
Red Card: Steven Pienaar 61
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Sunderland 1 Demba Ba 85og
Newcastle United 1 Yohan Cabaye 3
Red Card: Cheick Tiote 25
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,456
- - -
Saturday, October 20
Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 20
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,825
- - -
Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 27,65, Robin van Persie 44, Danny Welbeck 46
Stoke City 2 Wayne Rooney 11og, Michael Kightly 58
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,585
- - -
Swansea City 2 Pablo 65, Michu 67
Wigan Athletic 1 Emmerson Boyce 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,696
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 67
Manchester City 2 Edin Dzeko 80,90+2
Red Card: James Milner 23
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,891
- - -
West Ham United 4 Mark Noble 47,72pen, Kevin Nolan 48, Modibo Maiga 87
Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,925
- - -
Liverpool 1 Raheem Sterling 29
Reading 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,874
- - -
Fulham 1 Chris Baird 84
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,693
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 William Gallas 47, Jermain Defoe 54
Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 17, Juan Mata 66,69, Daniel Sturridge 90+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,060
- - -