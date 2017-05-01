Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 77 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 69pen, Gabriel Jesus 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,763 - - - Everton 0 Chelsea 3 Pedro 66, Gary Cahill 79, Willian 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,595 - - - Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 45+3pen Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 79 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,271 - - - Saturday, April 29 Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 2 Ashley Barnes 7, Andre Gray 85 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,013 - - - Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,628 - - - Sunderland 0 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,394 - - - Southampton 0 Missed penalty: Dusan Tadic 90+1 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,120 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 43 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,611 - - -
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.