Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 66pen,84
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Wes Brown 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,344
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 37
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 71
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,473
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 2
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Burnley 0
Swansea City 1 Tom Heaton 64og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,388
- - -
West Ham United 1 Enner Valencia 76
Crystal Palace 3 Glenn Murray 41,63, Scott Dann 51
Red Card: Glenn Murray 69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,857
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Liverpool v Manchester City (1200)
Arsenal v Everton (1405)