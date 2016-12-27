Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Liverpool 4 Adam Lallana 35, Roberto Firmino 44, Giannelli Imbula 59og, Daniel Sturridge 70
Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 12
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,094
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 28
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Friday, December 30
Hull City v Everton (2000)
Saturday, December 31
Burnley v Sunderland (1500)
Chelsea v Stoke City (1500)
Leicester City v West Ham United (1500)
Manchester United v Middlesbrough (1500)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500)
Liverpool v Manchester City (1730)
Sunday, January 1
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, January 2
Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)
Everton v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Burnley (1500)
Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)