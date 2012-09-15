Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 29 Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 71 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,997 - - - Arsenal 6 Jos Hooiveld 11og, Lukas Podolski 31, Gervinho 35,71, Nathaniel Clyne 38og, Theo Walcott 88 Southampton 1 Daniel Fox 45+1 Halftime: 4-1; Attendance: 60,097 - - - Aston Villa 2 Matthew Lowton 16, Christian Benteke 88 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,005 - - - Manchester United 4 Paul Scholes 51, Javier Hernandez 63, Alexander Buettner 66, Nick Powell 82 Missed penalty: Javier Hernandez 6 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,000 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 15 Manchester City 1 Javi Garcia 35 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,101 - - - Fulham 3 Dimitar Berbatov 32,45+1pen, Steve Sidwell 89 West Bromwich Albion 0 Red Card: Peter Odemwingie 38 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,691 - - - Norwich City 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,806 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Reading v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Monday, September 17 Everton v Newcastle United (1900)