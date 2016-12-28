Soccer-Hemed sends Brighton back to top
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 28 Southampton 1 Virgil van Dijk 2 Red Card: Nathan Redmond 57 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Dele Alli 19,87, Harry Kane 52, Son Heung-Min 85 Missed penalty: Harry Kane 58 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,853 - - - Tuesday, December 27 Liverpool 4 Adam Lallana 35, Roberto Firmino 44, Giannelli Imbula 59og, Daniel Sturridge 70 Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 12 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,094 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 30 Hull City v Everton (2000) Saturday, December 31 Burnley v Sunderland (1500) Chelsea v Stoke City (1500) Leicester City v West Ham United (1500) Manchester United v Middlesbrough (1500) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500) Liverpool v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, January 1 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.