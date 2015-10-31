Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Watford 2 Odion Ighalo 39,48
West Ham United 0
Red Card: James Collins 84
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,598
- - -
Swansea City 0
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 49, Laurent Koscielny 68, Joel Campbell 73
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,937
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,139
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 30, Rickie Lambert 84pen
Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 57,64, Jamie Vardy 77
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,150
- - -
Manchester City 2 Nicolas Otamendi 67, Yaya Toure 89pen
Missed penalty: Aleksandar Kolarov 90+7
Norwich City 1 Cameron Jerome 83
Red Card: Russell Martin 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,418
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,854
- - -
Chelsea 1 Ramires 4
Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 45+3,74, Christian Benteke 83
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,577
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Everton v Sunderland (1330)
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth (1600)
Monday, November 2
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2000)