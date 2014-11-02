UPDATE 1-Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 2 Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 16 Red Card: Christian Benteke 65 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 84, Harry Kane 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,049 - - - Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 63 Manchester United 0 Red Card: Chris Smalling 39 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,358 - - - Saturday, November 1 Leicester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Esteban Cambiasso 47og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,819 - - - Stoke City 2 Victor Moses 33, Mame Biram Diouf 56 West Ham United 2 Enner Valencia 60, Stewart Downing 73 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,174 - - - Hull City 0 Southampton 1 Victor Wanyama 2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,828 - - - Everton 0 Swansea City 0 Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,149 - - - Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70,90+1, Calum Chambers 72 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,012 - - - Chelsea 2 Oscar 32, Eden Hazard 75pen Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,486 - - - Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 73 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,166 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 3 Crystal Palace v Sunderland (2000)
March 16 Ross Barkley is likely to be sold in the next transfer window if the Everton midfielder fails to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, manager Ronald Koeman warned on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.