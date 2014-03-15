March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Aston Villa 1 Fabian Delph 82 Chelsea 0 Red Card: Willian 68, Ramires 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,084 - - - Everton 2 Gerard Deulofeu 59, Seamus Coleman 90+3 Cardiff City 1 Cala 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,018 - - - Swansea City 1 Roland Lamah 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Stephane Sessegnon 52, Youssouf Mulumbu 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,703 - - - Sunderland 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,636 - - - Stoke City 3 Peter Odemwingie 32,79, Marko Arnautovic 69 West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 5 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,015 - - - Southampton 4 Morgan Schneiderlin 5, Rickie Lambert 57, Jay Rodriguez 72, Sam Gallagher 90+7 Norwich City 2 Johan Elmander 85, Robert Snodgrass 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,828 - - - Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 68 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,664 - - - Hull City 0 Manchester City 2 David Silva 14, Edin Dzeko 90 Red Card: Vincent Kompany 10 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,895 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 16 Manchester United v Liverpool (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1600)