Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 12 Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday. Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 1 Joleon Lescott 63 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 45+1 West Bromwich Albion 5 Peter Odemwingie 34,77,88, Jonas Olsson 64, Keith Andrews 85 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,131 - - -
Saturday, February 11 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Benoit Assou-Ekotto 4, Louis Saha 6,20, Niko Kranjcar 34, Emmanuel Adebayor 65 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 36,176 - - - Blackburn Rovers 3 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 15, Steven N'Zonzi 23, Nedum Onuoha 45+5og Queens Park Rangers 2 Jamie Mackie 71,90+2 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 20,252 - - - Bolton Wanderers 1 Mark Davies 67 Wigan Athletic 2 Gary Caldwell 43, James McArthur 76 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,450 - - - Everton 2 Steven Pienaar 5, Denis Stracqualursi 71 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,924 - - - Fulham 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 16, Thomas Sorensen 28og Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 78 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 23,555 - - - Sunderland 1 James McClean 70 Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 75, Thierry Henry 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,312 - - - Swansea City 2 Danny Graham 23,87pen Norwich City 3 Grant Holt 48,63, Anthony Pilkington 51 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,927 - - - Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 47,50 Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 74,844 - - -
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur