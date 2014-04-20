April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 20
Everton 2 Leighton Baines 28pen, Kevin Mirallas 43
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,436
- - -
Hull City 0
Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 31, Lukas Podolski 45,54
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,762
- - -
Norwich City 2 Gary Hooper 54, Robert Snodgrass 77
Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling 4,62, Luis Suarez 11
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,857
- - -
Saturday, April 19
Chelsea 1 Samuel Eto'o 12
Sunderland 2 Connor Wickham 18, Fabio Borini 82pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,210
- - -
Cardiff City 1 Peter Whittingham 51pen
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 45+3pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,686
- - -
West Ham United 0
Crystal Palace 1 Mile Jedinak 59pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Shola Ameobi 23
Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 45+2,90+2pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 51,057
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,134
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Paulinho 35, Harry Kane 48, Younes Kaboul 62
Fulham 1 Steve Sidwell 37
Missed penalty: Steve Sidwell 77
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,841
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 21
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1900)