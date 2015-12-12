WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday AFC Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 2, Joshua King 54 Manchester United 1 Marouane Fellaini 24 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,134 - - - Sunderland 0 Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 4 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,989 - - - Manchester City 2 Wilfried Bony 26, Kelechi Iheanacho 90+2 Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,052 - - - West Ham United 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,857 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 38 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,914 - - - Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 47 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 15 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,027 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 13 Aston Villa v Arsenal (1330) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1600) Monday, December 14 Leicester City v Chelsea (2000)
