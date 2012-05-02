May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Wednesday.
Bolton Wanderers 1 Nigel Reo-Coker 51
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Luka Modric 37, Rafael van der Vaart 60,
Emmanuel Adebayor 62,69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,349
- - -
Chelsea 0
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 19,90+4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,559
- - -
Tuesday, May 1
Stoke City 1 Cameron Jerome 69
Everton 1 Peter Crouch 45og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,500
- - -
Liverpool 0
Fulham 1 Martin Skrtel 5og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,106
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 5
Arsenal v Norwich City (1145)
Sunday, May 6
Newcastle United v Manchester City (1230)
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1300)
Bolton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (1300)
Fulham v Sunderland (1300)
Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1300)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (1300)
Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)
Monday, May 7
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (1900)