Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Dec 27 Summaries from the English Premier League on Tuesday Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 55,67 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,806 - - - Swansea City 1 Danny Graham 14 Queens Park Rangers 1 Jamie Mackie 58 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,530 - - - Arsenal 1 Gervinho 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 38 Red card: Nenad Milijas 75 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 59,686 - - -
Played on Monday Stoke City 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,938 - - - Sunderland 1 Jack Colback 26 Everton 1 Leighton Baines 51pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,000 - - - Manchester United 5 Park Ji-Sung 8, Dimitar Berbatov 41,58,78pen, Antonio Valencia 75 Wigan Athletic 0 Red card: Conor Sammon 39 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,183 - - - Liverpool 1 Maxi Rodriguez 53 Blackburn Rovers 1 Charlie Adam 45og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,441 - - - Bolton Wanderers 0 Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 69, Demba Ba 71 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 47 Fulham 1 Clint Dempsey 56 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,548 - - -
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.