Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 31 Liverpool 1 Georginio Wijnaldum 8 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,120 - - - Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3 Benik Afobe 25, Ryan Fraser 45+1, Joshua King 88 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,316 - - - Southampton 1 Shane Long 41 Red Card: Virgil van Dijk 89 West Bromwich Albion 2 Matthew Phillips 43, Hal Robson-Kanu 50 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,975 - - - Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 85, Paul Pogba 86 Middlesbrough 1 Grant Leadbitter 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,314 - - - Burnley 4 Andre Gray 31,51,53, Ashley Barnes 67pen Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,124 - - - Leicester City 1 Islam Slimani 20 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,060 - - - Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 34, Willian 57,65, Diego Costa 85 Stoke City 2 Bruno Martins Indi 46, Peter Crouch 64 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,601 - - - Friday, December 30 Hull City 2 Michael Dawson 6, Robert Snodgrass 65 Everton 2 David Marshall 45+1og, Ross Barkley 84 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,111 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 1 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.