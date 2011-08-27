UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
(Updates)
Aug 27 English Premier League summaries on Saturday. Liverpool 3 Jordan Henderson 15, Martin Skrtel 52, Charlie Adam 53 Bolton Wanderers 1 Ivan Klasnic 90+2 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,725 - - - Chelsea 3 Jose Bosingwa 6, Frank Lampard 82pen, Juan Mata 90+11 Norwich 1 Grant Holt 63 Red card: John Ruddy 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,765 - - - Swansea City 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,000 - - - Blackburn Rovers 0 Missed penalties: Junior Hoilett 47, Mauro Formica 84 Everton 1 Mikel Arteta 90+2pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,826 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Franco Di Santo 41,66 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,225 - - - Aston Villa 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,776 - - -
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Newcastle United v Fulham (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v Arsenal (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.