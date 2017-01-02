Soccer-Hemed sends Brighton back to top
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday West Ham United 0 Red Card: Sofiane Feghouli 15 Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 63, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,996 - - - Everton 3 Enner Valencia 73, Leighton Baines 81pen, Romelu Lukaku 89 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,891 - - - Manchester City 2 Gael Clichy 58, Sergio Aguero 62 Red Card: Fernandinho 32 Burnley 1 Ben Mee 70 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,463 - - - Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 25pen,84pen Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 19, Sadio Mane 72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,494 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Chris Brunt 49, Gareth McAuley 62, James Morrison 73 Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 21 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,402 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,437 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, January 3 Bournemouth v Arsenal (1945) Crystal Palace v Swansea City (2000) Stoke City v Watford (2000) Wednesday, January 4 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.