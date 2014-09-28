UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 28 West Bromwich Albion 4 Craig Dawson 30, Saido Berahino 45+1,56, Graham Dorrans 90 Burnley 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 24,286 - - - Saturday, September 27 Arsenal 1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 74 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Nacer Chadli 56 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,900 - - - Chelsea 3 Oscar 7, Diego Costa 59, Willian 79 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,616 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Fraizer Campbell 51, Mile Jedinak 54 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,311 - - - Hull City 2 Eliaquim Mangala 21og, Abel Hernandez 32pen Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 7, Edin Dzeko 11,68, Frank Lampard 87 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 22,859 - - - Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 5, Robin van Persie 22 Red Card: Wayne Rooney 59 West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 37 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,317 - - - Southampton 2 Ryan Bertrand 54, Graziano Pelle 68 Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 66 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,504 - - - Sunderland 0 Swansea City 0 Red Card: Angel Rangel 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,325 - - - Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 65 Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,511 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 29 Stoke City v Newcastle United (1900)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.