April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 6
Crystal Palace 2 Glenn Murray 34, Jason Puncheon 48
Manchester City 1 Yaya Toure 78
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,718
- - -
Sunday, April 5
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 45+1
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,563
- - -
Burnley 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,829
- - -
Saturday, April 4
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 39pen, Loic Remy 62
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 44
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,098
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 58
Red Card: Youssouf Mulumbu 84
Queens Park Rangers 4 Eduardo Vargas 15, Charlie Austin 37, Bobby Zamora 43, Joey Barton 90+5
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,735
- - -
Swansea City 3 Ki Sung-Yueng 18, Bafetimbi Gomis 37,90+1
Hull City 1 Paul McShane 50
Red Card: David Meyler 53
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 16
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,390
- - -
Leicester City 2 Esteban Cambiasso 12, Andy King 86
Missed penalty: David Nugent 15
West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 32
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,863
- - -
Manchester United 3 Ander Herrera 43,90+2, Wayne Rooney 79
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,397
- - -
Arsenal 4 Hector Bellerin 37, Mesut Ozil 40, Alexis Sanchez 45, Olivier Giroud 90+1
Liverpool 1 Jordan Henderson 76pen
Red Card: Emre Can 84
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 60,081
- - -