Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 Reading 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 90 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jermain Defoe 18,74, Gareth Bale 71 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,000 - - - Saturday, September 15 Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 29 Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 71 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,997 - - - Arsenal 6 Jos Hooiveld 11og, Lukas Podolski 31, Gervinho 35,71, Nathaniel Clyne 38og, Theo Walcott 88 Southampton 1 Daniel Fox 45+1 Halftime: 4-1; Attendance: 60,097 - - - Aston Villa 2 Matthew Lowton 16, Christian Benteke 88 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,005 - - - Manchester United 4 Paul Scholes 51, Javier Hernandez 63, Alexander Buettner 66, Nick Powell 82 Missed penalty: Javier Hernandez 6 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,142 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,271 - - - Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 15 Manchester City 1 Javi Garcia 35 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,101 - - - Fulham 3 Dimitar Berbatov 32,45+1pen, Steve Sidwell 89 West Bromwich Albion 0 Red Card: Peter Odemwingie 38 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,691 - - - Norwich City 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,806 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 17 Everton v Newcastle United (1900)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur