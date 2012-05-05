Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Saturday. Arsenal 3 Yossi Benayoun 2, Robin van Persie 72,80 Norwich City 3 Wesley Hoolahan 12, Grant Holt 27, Steve Morison 85 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 60,092 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 6 Newcastle United v Manchester City (1230) Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1300) Bolton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (1300) Fulham v Sunderland (1300) Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1300) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (1300) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500) Monday, May 7 Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (1900)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.