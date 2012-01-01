Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 1 English Premier League summaries on Sunday Sunderland 1 Ji Dong-won 90+3 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,625 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 1 Victor Anichebe 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,038 - - -
Saturday Swansea City 1 Scott Sinclair 84 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Rafael van der Vaart 44 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,393 - - - Arsenal 1 Robin van Persie 60 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,067 - - - Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 77pen, Cameron Jerome 84 Wigan Athletic 2 Victor Moses 45, Ben Watson 87pen Red card: Gary Caldwell 76 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,595 - - - Bolton Wanderers 1 Sam Ricketts 22 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 49 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,354 - - - Chelsea 1 Didier Drogba 23pen Aston Villa 3 Stephen Ireland 28, Stilian Petrov 83, Darren Bent 86 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,332 - - - Norwich City 1 Simeon Jackson 90+4 Fulham 1 Orlando Sa 7 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,406 - - - Manchester United 2 Dimitar Berbatov 52,62 Blackburn Rovers 3 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 16pen,51, Grant Hanley 80 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,146 - - - Friday Liverpool 3 Craig Bellamy 29,67, Steven Gerrard 78 Newcastle United 1 Yohan Cabaye 25 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,372 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (1500) Fulham v Arsenal (1730) Tuesday Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945) Manchester City v Liverpool (2000) Wednesday Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.