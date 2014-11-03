Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, November 3
Crystal Palace 1 Wes Brown 55og
Red Card: Mile Jedinak 87
Sunderland 3 Steven Fletcher 31,90+5, Jordi Gomez 79
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,212
- - -
Sunday, November 2
Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 16
Red Card: Christian Benteke 65
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 84, Harry Kane 90
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,049
- - -
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 63
Manchester United 0
Red Card: Chris Smalling 39
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,358
- - -
Saturday, November 1
Leicester City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Esteban Cambiasso 47og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,819
- - -
Stoke City 2 Victor Moses 33, Mame Biram Diouf 56
West Ham United 2 Enner Valencia 60, Stewart Downing 73
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,174
- - -
Hull City 0
Southampton 1 Victor Wanyama 2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,828
- - -
Everton 0
Swansea City 0
Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,149
- - -
Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70,90+1, Calum Chambers 72
Burnley 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,012
- - -
Chelsea 2 Oscar 32, Eden Hazard 75pen
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,486
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 73
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,166
- - -