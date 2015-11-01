Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 1 Southampton 2 Steven Davis 31, Graziano Pelle 36 Red Card: Victor Wanyama 78 AFC Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,229 - - - Everton 6 Gerard Deulofeu 19, Arouna Kone 31,62,76, Sebastian Coates 55og, Romelu Lukaku 60 Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 45+4, Steven Fletcher 50 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 36,617 - - - Saturday, October 31 Watford 2 Odion Ighalo 39,48 West Ham United 0 Red Card: James Collins 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,598 - - - Swansea City 0 Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 49, Laurent Koscielny 68, Joel Campbell 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,937 - - - Newcastle United 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,139 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 30, Rickie Lambert 84pen Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 57,64, Jamie Vardy 77 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,150 - - - Manchester City 2 Nicolas Otamendi 67, Yaya Toure 89pen Missed penalty: Aleksandar Kolarov 90+7 Norwich City 1 Cameron Jerome 83 Red Card: Russell Martin 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,418 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,854 - - - Chelsea 1 Ramires 4 Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 45+3,74, Christian Benteke 83 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,577 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 2 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2000)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".