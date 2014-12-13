Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 15,58, Santi Cazorla 54,89pen Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 63 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 59,949 - - - Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 7, Diego Costa 68 Hull City 0 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 60 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,626 - - - Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 73 Southampton 0 Missed penalty: Dusan Tadic 60 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,287 - - - Crystal Palace 1 James McArthur 11 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 13 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,038 - - - Leicester City 0 Manchester City 1 Frank Lampard 40 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,643 - - - Sunderland 1 Jordi Gomez 22pen West Ham United 1 Stewart Downing 29 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,694 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Craig Gardner 72 Aston Villa 0 Red Card: Kieran Richardson 22 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,684 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 14 Manchester United v Liverpool (1330) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Monday, December 15 Everton v Queens Park Rangers (2000)