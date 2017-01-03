CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 45+3, Peter Crouch 49 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,010 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Wilfried Zaha 83 Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 42, Angel Rangel 88 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,913 - - - Bournemouth 3 Charlie Daniels 16, Callum Wilson 20pen, Ryan Fraser 58 Red Card: Simon Francis 82 Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70, Lucas Perez 75, Olivier Giroud 90+2 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,202 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 4 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.