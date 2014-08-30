Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Everton 3 Kevin Mirallas 45, Steven Naismith 69, Samuel Eto'o 76
Chelsea 6 Diego Costa 1,90, Branislav Ivanovic 3, Seamus Coleman 67og, Nemanja Matic 74, Ramires 77
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,402
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Daryl Janmaat 37, Rolando Aarons 74, Mike Williamson 88
Crystal Palace 3 Dwight Gayle 1, Jason Puncheon 48, Wilfried Zaha 90+5
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,226
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 45+2
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,930
- - -
Swansea City 3 Nathan Dyer 2,71, Wayne Routledge 24
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,318
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 27
Southampton 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 45,68, Graziano Pelle 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,907
- - -
Manchester City 0
Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 58
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,622
- - -
Burnley 0
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,099
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
Aston Villa v Hull City (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1230)
Leicester City v Arsenal (1500)