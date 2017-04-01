April 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Southampton 0
Bournemouth 0
Missed penalty: Harry Arter 79
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,847
- - -
Burnley 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Eric Dier 66, Son Heung-Min 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,684
- - -
Hull City 2 Andrew Robertson 53, Andrea Ranocchia 85
West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 18
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,820
- - -
Leicester City 2 Wilfred Ndidi 25, Jamie Vardy 47
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,958
- - -
Manchester United 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,397
- - -
Watford 1 Miguel Britos 59
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,805
- - -
Chelsea 1 Cesc Fabregas 5
Crystal Palace 2 Wilfried Zaha 9, Christian Benteke 11
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 41,489
- - -
Liverpool 3 Sadio Mane 8, Philippe Coutinho 31, Divock Origi 60
Everton 1 Matthew Pennington 28
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 52,920
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Swansea City v Middlesbrough (1230)
Arsenal v Manchester City (1500)