Soccer-Rahman out for the rest of season
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 4 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 45+1,54 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,491 - - - Tuesday, January 3 Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 45+3, Peter Crouch 49 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,010 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Wilfried Zaha 83 Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 42, Angel Rangel 88 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,913 - - - Bournemouth 3 Charlie Daniels 16, Callum Wilson 20pen, Ryan Fraser 58 Red Card: Simon Francis 82 Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70, Lucas Perez 75, Olivier Giroud 90+2 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,202 - - - Monday, January 2 West Ham United 0 Red Card: Sofiane Feghouli 15 Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 63, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,996 - - - Everton 3 Enner Valencia 73, Leighton Baines 81pen, Romelu Lukaku 89 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,891 - - - Manchester City 2 Gael Clichy 58, Sergio Aguero 62 Red Card: Fernandinho 32 Burnley 1 Ben Mee 70 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,463 - - - Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 25pen,84pen Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 19, Sadio Mane 72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,494 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Chris Brunt 49, Gareth McAuley 62, James Morrison 73 Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 21 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,402 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,437 - - -
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.