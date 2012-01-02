Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Jan 2 Summaries from the English Premier League on Monday Fulham 2 Steve Sidwell 85, Bobby Zamora 90+2 Arsenal 1 Laurent Koscielny 21 Red card: Johan Djourou 78 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Joey Barton 11 Red card: Joey Barton 36 Norwich City 2 Anthony Pilkington 42, Steve Morison 83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,033 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stephen Ward 85 Chelsea 2 Ramires 54, Frank Lampard 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,289 - - - Aston Villa 0 Swansea City 2 Nathan Dyer 5, Wayne Routledge 47 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,642 - - - Blackburn Rovers 1 David Goodwillie 69 Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 17,45 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,615 - - -
Sunday, January 1 Sunderland 1 Ji Dong-won 90+3 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,625 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 1 Victor Anichebe 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,038 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, January 3 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945) Manchester City v Liverpool (2000) Wednesday, January 4 Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.