Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Stoke City 0 Manchester United 2 Michael Carrick 4, Robin van Persie 66pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,000 - - - Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 3 Stephane Sessegnon 27, Adam Johnson 74, David Vaughan 82 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 52,355 - - - Saturday, April 13 Aston Villa 1 Charles N'Zogbia 55 Fulham 1 Fabian Delph 66og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,011 - - - Everton 2 Darron Gibson 40, Victor Anichebe 56 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,876 - - - Reading 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,139 - - - Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 59 West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 66 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,984 - - - Arsenal 3 Mikel Arteta 85pen, Olivier Giroud 88, Lukas Podolski 90+2 Norwich City 1 Michael Turner 57 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,095 - - -
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18