May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Arsenal 0
Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,989
- - -
Sunday, May 10
Chelsea 1 John Terry 5
Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 44
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,547
- - -
Manchester City 6 Sergio Aguero 4,50,65pen, Aleksandar Kolarov 32, James Milner 70, David Silva 87
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,564
- - -
Saturday, May 9
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 57
Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 19pen, Marouane Fellaini 78
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,009
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 41
West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 32
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 47,894
- - -
Stoke City 3 Charlie Adam 21, Steven N'Zonzi 32, Mame Biram Diouf 86
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Red Card: Vlad Chiriches 51
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,104
- - -
Leicester City 2 Riyad Mahrez 7,19
Southampton 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,939
- - -
Hull City 0
Burnley 1 Danny Ings 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,877
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Tom Cleverley 31
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,294
- - -
Everton 0
Sunderland 2 Danny Graham 53, Jermain Defoe 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,246
- - -