Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Oct 1 English Premier League summaries on Saturday .
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 88 Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 17, Jonas Gutierrez 38 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,564 - - - Blackburn Rovers 0 Manchester City 4 Adam Johnson 56, Mario Balotelli 59, Samir Nasri 73, Stefan Savic 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,760 - - - Manchester United 2 Anderson 68, Danny Welbeck 87 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,000 - - - Sunderland 2 Nicklas Bendtner 24, Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 26 West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 4, Shane Long 5 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 34,815 - - - Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 36, Darren Bent 62 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,744 - - - Everton 0 Red card: Jack Rodwell 23 Liverpool 2 Andy Carroll 71, Luis Suarez 82 Missed penalty: Dirk Kuyt 44 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,000 - - -
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.