March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - English Premier League
summaries on Monday
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 41
Fulham 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,570
- - -
Sunday
West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 52
Newcastle United 3 Papiss Cisse 6,34, Hatem Ben Arfa 12
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,049
- - -
Saturday
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 59
Manchester City 1 Yaya Toure 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,535
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 2 David Wheater 29,35
Blackburn Rovers 1 Steven N'Zonzi 56
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,901
- - -
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 47
Wigan Athletic 2 Shaun Maloney 30pen, Gary Caldwell 63
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,431
- - -
Arsenal 3 Kieran Gibbs 16, Theo Walcott 25,
Mikel Arteta 90+3
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,108
- - -
Norwich City 2 Grant Holt 26,45+1pen
Red Card: Grant Holt 86
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Matt Jarvis 25
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,752
- - -
Sunderland 3 Nicklas Bendtner 41, James McClean
70, Stephane Sessegnon 76
Queens Park Rangers 1 Taye Taiwo 78
Red Card: Djibril Cisse 55
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 37,128
- - -
Swansea City 0
Everton 2 Leighton Baines 59, Nikica Jelavic 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,509
- - -
Chelsea 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,830
- - -
(Editing by Ed Osmond)