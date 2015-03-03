March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 83
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,351
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 22, Christian Benteke 90+4pen
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 66
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,272
- - -
Hull City 1 Dame N'Doye 15
Sunderland 1 Jack Rodwell 77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,017
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 4
Manchester City v Leicester City (1945)
Newcastle United v Manchester United (1945)
Queens Park Rangers v Arsenal (1945)
Stoke City v Everton (1945)
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1945)
West Ham United v Chelsea (1945)
Liverpool v Burnley (2000)
Saturday, March 7
Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)